Traore doubts Cisse's Afcon champions are the best Senegal team in history

Former Senegal defender Armand Traore has compared Aliou Cisse’s team to the previous national teams after they lifted the country’s maiden Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Cameroon.

Cisse’s men defeated Egypt 4-2 via the penalty shoot-out in the final match of the 2021 Afcon at the Olembe Stadium on Sunday.

The triumph ended Senegal’s long wait for continental glory after losing two final games (in 2002 and 2019).

Traore played five matches for the West African country between 2011 and 2013 but he refused to tag the current Teranga Lions squad as the greatest in the country’s football history.

“I believe if you look at the players in each position and the strength of the team. I believe there is something that can be done in the long term with this team,” the 32-year-old told GOAL.

“So many other Senegalese teams have failed in the past but this success makes Aliou Cisse's men different.

“The greatest in the country's history? I don't know but football as we know is all about winning trophies. I believe this is the first of many and only time will tell whether it is the best of all time.”

The former Arsenal and Juventus left-back went further in the debate between the 2002 squad and the 2021 Afcon-winning team by pointing toward the achievement of the Teranga Lions’ team that reached the quarter-final stage of the Fifa World Cup in their maiden appearance two decades ago.

He continued: “If you look back at the El Hadji Diouf, Aliou Cisse generation, they went to the World Cup for the first time in the country's history and they defeated France who were a strong team after winning the trophy in 1998, and they got to the quarter-final of that World Cup which is a massive achievement.

“Let's not forget that great generation of Aliou Cisse in 2002 but unfortunately, they did not win anything.”

Meanwhile, Traore applauded coach Cisse for his drive to win a title for his country after losing an Afcon final as a player in 2002 and as a coach in 2019.

Article continues below

“Aliou Cisse has been trying to win something with Senegal for decades so I do believe it is a massive achievement,” he said.

“It proves that with consistency, you can indeed bring success to a football team. I've been in contact with Koulibaly who is one of the main guys in the team but we have not spoken after the final victory because you can imagine the country is absolutely raving.”

This interview was facilitated by Freebets