Transfer blow for Wrexham! Charlton agree fee for long-term target Alfie May with Cheltenham - but Ryan Reynolds and Co aren't out of the running yet

Wrexham have been dealt a transfer blow as Charlton have agreed a fee with their long-term target Alfie May.

WHAT HAPPENED? May has been linked with a clutch of clubs this summer; Wrexham are said to be monitoring his situation, along with Birmingham City, Charlton, Millwall, and Gillingham. However, journalist Jon Palmer reports that Charlton have taken the lead in the race to sign the player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: May scored 20 goals in League One for Cheltenham this season as the club finished 16th in the table. Reports have suggested that the club are hoping to receive a six-figure fee, having paid just £5,000 to sign him from Doncaster Rovers in 2020.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Wrexham do have a window in which to make a push to sign May, with the transfer window not set to open until Wednesday, and Palmer has reported that the next few days are "pivotal" when it comes to deciding the striker's future.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney must make a decision over any deal to sign May and may see fit to table a bid to rival that of Charlton's.