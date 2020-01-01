Tragedy strikes Uthongathi FC as acting chairman Chamane is shot dead

This is the second time in as many years that the Tongaat-based outfit has lost one of its top bosses

National First Division (NFD) side Uthongathi FC are mourning the death of their acting chairman Sthembiso Chamane.

Chamane was driving home when he was shot in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday night.

According to the club's director Nkosinathi Chili, Chamane was stopped by armed men with AK47's who then shot him repeatedly.

The acting chairman was declared dead even before he could get to the hospital.

"Our acting chairman Chamane was shot dead in Tongaat last night [Thursday] with plenty of bullets while in his car," Chili told Daily Sun.

Uthongathi have now lost two chairmen in just over two years after Nicholas Mkhize was also shot in September 2018.

At the time, Mkhize had just stepped out of the club's meeting to discuss plans for the 2018-19 season.

Chili feels there is a plot against the club's hierarchy, saying they do not know who could be next.

"We are shocked and we don’t know what we did wrong," said Chili.

"Even when we are sitting together in a meeting, we even joke to ourselves on who is next because signs are there, someone is next."

"We don’t know what we did wrong that we can’t be forgiven, we are deeply saddened to see our fellow colleagues are passing away in this manner because you can see this thing is planned."

Uthongathi has been one of the most promising sides in the NFD since their promotion from the ABC Motsepe League.

Under the leadership of Chamane, the club came close to securing a spot in the promotion/relegation playoffs after consistently being in the top three last season.

However, Uthongathi finished the season in sixth position. They will now have to find Chamane's successor ahead of the upcoming season with the intention that the new man would, together with the rest of management, work hard to see the club gain promotion to the elite league in the near future.

Details of Chamane's funeral are yet to be confirmed but the club is expected to keep their fans updated in the next few days.

Goal shares our heartfelt condolences to Chamane, his family and everyone associated with Uthongathi.