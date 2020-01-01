TPLB warn of match-fixing, Lawi defended over controversial Yanga SC penalty

The body is concerned clubs might engage in acts that can influence the outcome of the remaining ties

The Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) has warned teams from engaging in acts of match-fixing in the remaining games.

As leagues in Tanzania race to conclusions after June's resumption, players and officials have been urged to desist from acts that may deliberately influence the outcome of matches.

"As the league heads to their final matches of the 2019/20 season, the Tanzanian Premier League Board [TPLB] would like to remind the clubs in the Premier League, the First and the Second Divisions to ensure rule number 30 of the Premier League, First Divison, and the Second Divison are adhered to," a statement obtained by Goal read.

"The number 30 rule which states that if any team is found to have planned match-fixing for any reason an appropriate punishment will be meted out.

"Anyone who plans or is involved in a match-fixing will be suspended from engaging in any football activity for more than 10 years and be fined TSh10, 000, 000 [10M].

"Anyone involved in a matter that puts football into disrepute will be suspended from engaging in any soccer-related activities for life.

"If a player or an official is involved in a match-fixing the club or the region that the player hails from will be fined in addition to other punishment as stipulated above.

"A severe punishment that can be meted out will see a club ejected from the respective league, relegated, or get their points deducted or repossession of any title won.

"TPLB has made strategic plans to ensure officials will be sent in all the remaining matches to ensure the games are played in accordance with the laid down regulations."

Meanwhile, Tanzania Referees Board chairman Israel Nkonga has defended Shomari Lawi over a controversial penalty which saw Yanga SC defeat Kagera Sugar on Tuesday.

Lawi was in charge of the FA Cup quarter-final match which saw Yanga win a late penalty to cruise to a 2-1 win and progress to the semi-final.

"The referee made his decision based on what he saw at the moment. People might have seen it was a wrong decision because they have the privilege of seeing the moment on the television and in repeated slow motion," Nkonga told Mwanaspoti.

"He is a human being and while on the pitch he does not enjoy the privilege of watching the moment again and again.

"The referee does not enjoy the advantages that viewers do but I know when he gets time and watches the incident again, he will see there was a problem indeed."