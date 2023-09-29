Tottenham launch new Spurs Fan Token offering unique experiences and rewards to supporters after agreeing multi-year partnership with Socios.com

Tottenham fans will have the chance to access to a unique range of activities and experiences after the club launched their new Spurs Fan Token in partnership with Socios.com.

The Premier League giants will go the extra mile to provide incredible, tailored rewards for Spurs supporters, such as Big Screen messages, VIP tickets, Spurs Shop vouchers and virtual meet-and-greets.

Socios.com is a rewards and engagement platform that has partnerships with some of the biggest sports teams in the world across football, tennis, rugby union and motor racing. Since it launched in football over four years ago, more and more new benefits have been regularly added for Fan Token holders - more than two million fans from 167 countries are using the Socios.com app to connect with, and be rewarded by, their favourite clubs.

The Spurs Fan Token becomes an additional benefit within the club’s membership scheme, with all One Hotspur+ Members and Season Ticket Holders - aged 18 and over - offered five free Fan Tokens, and One Hotspur/One Hotspur Connect Members offered one free Fan Token once it becomes available on Wednesday, October 4.

Fans will be sent a voucher code via email, which can then be redeemed within the Socios.com app. The non-transferable free token will provide instant access to Club-related polls, predictors, quizzes and competitions, through which points can be gained to unlock rewards and experiences.

Following the initial launch, Spurs Fan Tokens will become available to non-Members for an initial price of £1.65/$2 each – also available from Wednesday, October 4.

Through the partnership, Socios.com will also fund the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation’s Reignite programme, delivering adult employment opportunities and healthy lifestyle support within the Club’s local community.

Ryan Norys, Commercial Sales Director, Tottenham Hotspur, said: “We’re pleased to be able to provide fans worldwide with a new range of Club-related rewards and experiences. Our Fan Token will build on the many benefits of our existing membership scheme. We’ll be offering all our Members and Season Ticket Holders free Fan Tokens at launch and are working with Socios.com to deliver a range of rewards that carry appeal to both domestic and international fans.

“The partnership is another example of how the Club is working to create additional recurring sources of revenue to reinvest in our football activities.”

Emma Diskin, Chief Operating Officer, Socios.com, said: “Fans across the world are being rewarded on Socios.com with one-of-a-kind experiences simply by showing support for their club through Fan Tokens. With this launch, Spurs fans will be able to engage in Club-related polls, predictors, and competitions, through which points can be gained to unlock new rewards and experiences.

“We’ve now welcomed seven English sides to our group of more than 100 major sporting organisations, and we’re determined to keep improving our app.”

To find out more about Tottenham's partnership with Socios.com and how the Spurs Fan Token will work, click here.