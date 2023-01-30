Tottenham set to sign Porro after resurrecting deal with Sporting

Tottenham have struck a £40 million ($49m) deal to sign Pedro Porro from Sporting CP, according to reports.

Spurs already agreed personal terms with Porro

Now have deal in place with Sporting

Set to confirm signing before transfer window ends

WHAT HAPPENED? The two teams came to an agreement over the fee in the wake of Sporting's Allianz Cup loss to Porto on Saturday. Spurs have been chasing the right-back throughout January and had a bid rejected before coming to a personal agreement over a five-year contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Porro initially joined Sporting in a two-year loan deal from Manchester City in 2020 before the right-back signed on a permanent basis last summer. He will make his return to the Premier League after impressing in the Primeira Liga.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sporting have already lined up a replacement for Porro as they are close to signing Hector Bellerin from Barcelona. The Spanish full-back has barely featured since returning to Camp Nou in September, making just two appearances in La Liga this season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? Antonio Conte's team are next in action on Sunday when they host Manchester City in the Premier League.