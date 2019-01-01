Tottenham recall USMNT defender Carter-Vickers from Stoke City loan

The 21-year-old will return to Spurs after spending the last two and a half seasons on loan in the Championship

Stoke City have announced that defender Cameron Carter-Vickers will return to Tottenham on January 2, cutting short a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old signed for the Potters in August but will now return to north London early after he had failed to make the matchday squad for five Championship games in a row.

Overall, Carter-Vickers made 15 appearances for Stoke this season, including 12 starts in the Championship and two in the Carabao Cup.

"The club would like to take this opportunity to thank Cameron for his efforts and wish him every success for the future," Stoke City said in a statement on Twitter.

The Potters are currently in 21st place in the Championship, level on points with Luton Town who occupy the league's final relegation place.

Carter-Vickers, who can play at right-back or centre-back, came up through Tottenham's academy but faces an uncertain future with the club after spending the past two and a half seasons on loan in the Championship.

The defender split time between Sheffield United and Ipswich Town in 2017-18, before spending the entire 2018-19 season on loan at Swansea City.

Carter-Vickers appeared close to making a breakthrough with Spurs in the 2016-17 season, making four appearances with the senior side – two in the FA Cup and two in the League Cup.

The then-teenager was also in the squad for 16 Premier League matches and four Champions League games but has yet to make his debut in the English top-flight or in Europe.

On the international level, Carter-Vickers has been capped eight times by the U.S. men's national team after making his debut in November 2017.

Carter-Vickers, who was born in England, made his most recent USMNT appearance in a friendly against Jamaica in June 2019.

A recent report by Football Insider suggested that Spurs are open to selling Carter-Vickers in January if a club is able to meet their £4 million valuation.

There could be further interest in the Championship for a player who has made 76 total appearances in the competition.

Carter-Vickers has a contract with Tottenham through the end of next season.