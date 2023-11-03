Tottenham preparing Premier League title push? Ange Postecoglou hints Spurs will be active in January transfer window as they look to cling onto top spot

Tottenham have been advised by Ange Postecoglou to be active early in the January transfer window as they eye a push for the Premier League title.

Postecoglou urges Spurs to make signings

Looking upto new recruitment team

Hope to stay in title challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs' new-look recruitment team is starting to take shape, and the club are anticipated to be active in January, especially if they are still in the running for the Premier League title. Rob Mackenzie will start as chief scout next week, and Johan Lange began his role as technical director on Wednesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is important they come in now. The January window, like for every club, is an important one," said the Australian head coach at a press conference. "My view on the January one is that if you can get your business done early in the window it certainly is more helpful because you leave it until the end of January and sometimes what you train to gain you've missed that opportunity by waiting a whole month. That's sometimes out of your control so having Johan in is good. I'm sure we'll have a lot of discussions between now and then and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Postecoglou said when asked if he would like a comparable budget compared to Chelsea or other top clubs: "Just spending endless money to get the best players has been proven time and time again is not the answer. The answer is to get the right chemistry in your team, in your squad, to have 24 players committed to one cause. I don’t think you can do that If you just get the 24 best players in the world. That’s a headache I definitely don’t want."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Spurs had strengthened in the winter window the past two seasons, Pedro Porro was also an 11th-hour addition this year, along with Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, who arrived on deadline day in January 2022.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Postecoglou's Spurs will next be in action when they take on Chelsea on Monday, November 6.