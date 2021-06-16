Tottenham Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule
Tottenham will take on Premier League champions Manchester City at home on the opening day of the 2021-22 season.
Spurs, who have yet to appoint a new manager to replace Jose Mourinho, are scheduled to tackle City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, August 14.
That game is followed by the short trip to promoted Watford before Spurs will also face Wolves at home before the end of the opening month.
Editors' Picks
- African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Daka ‘very keen’ to join Liverpool
- Euro 2020 Power Rankings: Italy on the rise, Germany slide
- Meet Baba Sule, ex-Ghana youth star & David De Gea’s former driver
- Unplayable Pogba serves bittersweet reminder of his Ballon d'Or potential as France beat Germany at Euro 2020
There are huge back-to-back derbies in September. Spurs are at home to Chelsea and, the following week, it’s the first north London derby against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.
It is a similar story in January when Spurs will welcome Arsenal for the return north London derby and then head to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea the following week.
Spurs are at home to Liverpool in their final game before Christmas and are then due to meet Crystal Palace at home on Boxing Day. Away games against Southampton and Watford, respectively, will end the year and begin a new one.
The final home fixture of the season is on the penultimate weekend against Burnley before the season concludes on May 22 with a trip to promoted Norwich.
Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2021-22
|Date
|Time
|Match
|14/08/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
|21/08/2021
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
|28/08/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Watford
|11/09/2021
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
|18/09/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
|25/09/2021
|15:00
|Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
|02/10/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
|16/10/2021
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
|23/10/2021
|15:00
|West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
|30/10/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
|06/11/2021
|15:00
|Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
|20/11/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
|27/11/2021
|15:00
|Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
|01/12/2021
|19:45
|Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
|04/12/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
|11/12/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
|14/12/2021
|19:45
|Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
|18/12/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
|26/12/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
|28/12/2021
|15:00
|Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
|01/01/2022
|15:00
|Watford v Tottenham Hotspur
|15/01/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
|22/01/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
|09/02/2022
|19:45
|Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
|12/02/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
|19/02/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
|26/02/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
|05/03/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
|12/03/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
|19/03/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
|02/04/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
|09/04/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
|16/04/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
|23/04/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
|30/04/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
|07/05/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
|15/05/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
|22/05/2022
|16:00
|Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur