Tottenham Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule
Tottenham will look to hit the ground running in the 2020-21 Premier League season when they take on Everton at home.
Jose Mourinho's side will then face Southampton at St Mary's, while they travel to Leicester on the final day of the season.
Spurs host Arsenal in the North London Derby on December 5, and go to Emirates Stadium on March 13. Their Boxing Day fixture is away to Wolves.
A daunting spell of fixtures midway through the campaign sees Spurs take on Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Leicester between November 21 and December 19, before their festive trip to Molineux.
Check out Tottenham's full Premier League schedule for 2020-21 below.
Tottenham Premier League 2020-21 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|12/09/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
|19/09/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
|26/09/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
|03/10/2020
|15:00
|Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
|17/10/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
|24/10/2020
|15:00
|Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
|31/10/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
|07/11/2020
|15:00
|West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
|21/11/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
|28/11/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
|05/12/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
|12/12/2020
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
|16/12/2020
|20:00
|Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
|19/12/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
|26/12/2020
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
|28/12/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
|02/01/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
|12/01/2021
|19:45
|Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
|16/01/2021
|15:00
|Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
|27/01/2021
|19:45
|Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
|30/01/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
|03/02/2021
|19:45
|Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
|06/02/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion
|13/02/2021
|15:00
|Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
|20/02/2021
|15:00
|West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
|27/02/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
|06/03/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
|13/03/2021
|15:00
|Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
|20/03/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
|03/04/2021
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
|10/04/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
|17/04/2021
|15:00
|Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
|24/04/2021
|15:00
|Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
|01/05/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United
|08/05/2021
|15:00
|Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
|12/05/2021
|19:45
|Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
|15/05/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
|23/05/2021
|16:00
|Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur