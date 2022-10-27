Conte receives double ban from UEFA after outburst as Tottenham coach suffers Champions League red card punishment

There will be a double whammy of punishments for Antonio Conte at Tottenham following his last-minute red card in the draw against Sporting CP.

Conte celebrated late Kane winner

Lengthy VAR check ruled out goal

Spurs boss sent off for reaction to decision

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham players, staff and supporters were incensed when Harry Kane's 95th-minute winner was chalked off for offside by the referee following a VAR check lasting what felt like ages. Conte led the remonstrations from his technical area but the officials felt his behaviour crossed a line and he was shown a red card.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Had Kane's goal been allowed, Tottenham's place in the Champions League knockouts would have been confirmed. A draw wasn't enough to see them through which means they are likely to need a result in the final game of the group stage at Marseille next week.

AND WHAT'S MORE: They will have to secure that result without their manager as his red card means he will be banned from the dressing room and from the touchline at the Stade Velodrome. His comments after the match - where he questioned whether such a decision would be made against a 'big team' - could land him in further hot water as UEFA may feel there are grounds to investigate what he said in his post-match interview.

WHAT NEXT FOR CONTE? Luckily for the Spurs boss, his suspension only applies to the Champions League so he will be able to carry out his duties in the Premier League this weekend. He takes his side to Bournemouth on Saturday hoping to bring an end to the consecutive defeats they have suffered in the last couple of weeks.