'No one has a perfect life' - Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says club will support Richarlison as he seeks psychological help for mental struggles

Spurs will provide Richarlison with the assistance he requires as he seeks psychological help, according to Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou

Richarlison reveals issues

Will undergo 'psychological help'

Club will help the Brazilian

WHAT HAPPENED? After being substituted 71 minutes into Brazil's 5-1 demolition of Bolivia in a 2026 World Cup qualifier in Belem, the 26-year-old was seen sobbing on the bench. After the loss, Richarlison, who has played 40 games for Spurs but has only scored four goals, told Brazilian publication O Globo that he will see a psychologist "to come back stronger."

Postecoglou revealed in his press conference ahead of their clash against Sheffield United that Richarlison will be helped by the club in any possible way as he seeks help.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Whatever Richy needs, we’ll help him get to the space he wants to. He was emotional after a game and that’s fine,” Postecoglou told reporters [via BBC].

“We’ll provide all the support he needs. I’m sure every player in the dressing room is dealing with something. There’s always something that isn’t where you want it to be. It’s about keeping perspective and balance. That’s part of life.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs appear to be a squad revived under new boss Postecoglou after missing out on qualifying for Europe last season. They are playing with a high-tempo style that has catapulted them to second in the rankings with three wins and a draw from four games.

WHAT NEXT? The next opponent for Spurs, Sheffield United has one point after four games following promotion. On Saturday, they square off, and the Brazilian is anticipated to take part.