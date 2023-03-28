Tottenham dealt blow in Julian Nagelsmann pursuit as German wants break before next job amid Real Madrid & PSG uncertainty

Tottenham's hopes of landing Julian Nagelsmann have been dashed as the ex-Bayern Munich boss reportedly wants to wait before deciding his next move.

WHAT HAPPENED? The young German tactician was let go of his post as Bayern boss on Friday despite his side reaching the Champions League quarter-finals and sitting second in the league by just a point. As former Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel immediately came in in his place, Nagelsmann was quickly linked with the Tottenham job, which became vacant after the club parted ways with Antonio Conte on Sunday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, the Evening Standard are now reporting that Spurs have hit their first stumbling block. While chairman Daniel Levy is keen for a quick replacement to avoid a repeat of the 72-day fiasco which ended in Nuno Espirito Santo being briefly appointed for the 2021-22 season, Nagelsmann is thought to want time to consider his options. Chelsea are keeping half-an-eye on the German, but it is the situations at Real Madrid and PSG which seem the more likely fit.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The links between Carlo Ancelotti and the Brazil national team won't go away, and there is a real possibility Madrid could line up Nagelsmann as the Italian's replacement should he depart at the end of the season. Christophe Galtier's tenure in the French capital is also in doubt after his side's early exit in this season's Champions League, ironically to Nagelsmann's Bayern. These two potential vacancies may be more appealing to the German, which would leave Levy and Tottenham in managerial limbo.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? Naturally, there are other candidates Levy will consider. Former manager Mauricio Pochettino is out of work and is thought to be open about a return to north London, while Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi, Celtic's Ange Postecoglou and, interestingly, Galtier are also candidates.