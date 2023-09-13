'Totally false' - Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal responds to disturbing 'c*ck down her throat' claims made about his conduct during Spain's 2018 World Cup campaign

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal has responded to disturbing "c*ck down her throat" claims made about his conduct during Spain's 2018 World Cup campaign.

As reported by Spanish outlet The Objective, a man claiming to have worked as a translator for the men's Spain national team at the 2018 World Cup said he went on a night out with Carvajal, David de Gea and Nacho Monreal in Russia.

In an interview from last year on the YouTube channel Che América Latina, which has now resurfaced, the man claimed: "We went to a hotel suite, they ordered vodka and a bong and I acted as translator. Suddenly, Carvajal asked me to tell a girl that he 'wanted to put his cock down her throat'."

He then said that De Gea ended up spending the night with the woman in question, before adding: "They came back angry and Carvajal did not understand having been rejected as a Real Madrid player."

Now, Carvajal, 31, has responded to these allegations, saying these claims are false and that he is taking legal action.

In a message to his followers on social media platform X, the Real Madrid defender said: "All the information reported in the press during these days referring to me is totally false. From my involvement in political parties to a sexual assault at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"I find it absolutely regrettable and extremely delicate that the media has the right to write with impunity, giving credibility to the words of third parties, staining my name and honour. I have already taken legal action."

Carvajal has won 38 caps for Spain to date, and made three appearances for his country at the 2018 World Cup.