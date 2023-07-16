'Totally a lie' - Cristiano Ronaldo angrily rubbishes Otavio to Al-Nassr transfer claims

Cristiano Ronaldo has angrily hit back at reports claiming that he has been pushing for Al-Nassr to sign Porto midfielder Otavio.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo reportedly called his 28-year-old compatriot to try and convince him to join him at Al-Nassr. However, while on the sidelines during Al-Nassr's 5-1 friendly defeat of Farense on Friday, Ronaldo rubbished the claims.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ronaldo told reporters: "Many players are spoken about, I do not speak because I am not an agent. Otavio is spoken about, like 10 or 15 others who have spoken, there is still no news. Obviously we are going to strengthen the team, but there are no names yet."

When asked if his club has closed a deal for Otavio, Ronaldo said: "Totally a lie. They [the media] release the news, but nothing has been finalized. We know that we are going to reinforce, that is clear, but still nothing concrete."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Nassr are looking to strengthen after they missed out on the Saudi Pro League title by five points in Ronaldo's first season at the club. A number of big European names - including fellow Portuguese international Ruben Neves - have joined Saudi clubs this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR OTAVIO?: Brazilian-born Otavio has been at Porto for nine years now, and still has two years remaining on his current contract. If Ronaldo wants to link up with his Portugal team-mate at club level then Al-Nassr will have to pay his £31 million release clause.