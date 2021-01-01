'I want to go now' - Torreira tells Arteta and Arsenal to loan him to Boca Juniors

The Argentine has been with Atletico Madrid this season, but is keen to make the move to Argentina at the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has reiterated his desire to leave the Gunners and join Boca Juniors.

The 25-year-old has been out on loan with Atletico Madrid for the 2020-21 campaign but has been used sparingly by Diego Simeone's side, with most of his appearances having come off the bench.

Torreira doesn't see a future for himself at Emirates Stadium and has expressed his desire to head to Argentina in a loan deal, given the financial complications involved in a permanent transfer.

What has Torreira said?

The Uruguay international told the YouTube channel Perfil Bulos: "I want to go to Boca Juniors now. I am 25 years old and I know it’s a club that plays for great targets.

"I’d like to make the fans happy but I know it's not easy. Boca should reach an agreement with Arsenal for a one-year loan."

Why does Torreira want to leave?

Arsenal signed Torreira from Sampdoria in 2018 and he was initially seen as an influential player at Emirates Stadium, making 50 appearances in his debut season with the Gunners.

However, he only made 17 starts in the Premier League during the 2019-20 campaign, with an ankle injury suffered in an FA Cup win over Portsmouth back in March 2020 hampering his progress.

Torreira was moved on by Mikel Arteta as part of the £45 million ($62m) deal to sign Thomas Partey, with the Uruguayan heading to the Spanish side on a season-long loan.

In an emotional interview with ESPN Argentina at the beginning of April, Torreira outlined his intention to leave Europe and join Boca Juniors in order to be closer to his family after the death of his mother.

He has now reiterated his desire to head back to South America, with it unclear whether Arteta and Arsenal will facilitate the move.

What has Arteta said?

Asked about Torreira’s future ahead of Arsenal's first-leg Europa League quarter-final clash with Slavia Prague, Arteta told reporters: "Of course we contacted him. We have spoken to him and we know how difficult a time this is for him. He was really attached to his mum and he's really attached to his family.

"It's a hard time for him and emotionally there is a lot of thoughts that will go through his mind. When things are like that, it's not the moment to make decisions.

"I understand how he's feeling emotionally. He probably feels the need and responsibility to be closer to his family - but it's not the moment to make any decisions and it certainly is a decision that has to be made by different parties. Now, nothing is going to change. It's just an interview with some comments. Let's see what happens.

"We know that when you recruit a player from a foreign country, when they have that struggle sometimes to adapt to a new culture, a new language, a new way of doing things. This risk is there and then you have to be able to manage that risk and make the right decisions at the right time."

