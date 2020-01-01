Tooro United to play Onduparaka without 10 senior players

The club are currently battling ownership tussle and players have gone three months without pay

Uganda Premier League Tooro United FC will play Onduparaka FC without the services of 10 players, who opted against travelling.

Derrick Tekkwo, Musa Mukasa, Mike Kawooya, Paddy Muhumuza, Steven Luswata, Timothy Musinguzi, Arthur Kiggundu, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Issa Lumu as well as all the three goalkeepers Meddie Kibirige, Chrispus Kusiima, and Michael Nantamu are not part of the team in Fort Portal to play the hosts.

The players refused to travel, protesting their three-month unpaid salaries and allowances stretching back to October 2019.

Coach Eric Ndifuna was forced to find players to fill the shoes left by the protesting players in Tuesday's top tier game, but exuded confidence of getting a positive result.

"We do not have many of our players because of in-house issues. We have moved with players whom we believe can do the job as well," the coach is quoted by Kawowo.

The club has reportedly appealed to Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) questioning the ownership of the team.

Tooro will resume the second half of the top tier in the 13th position after accumulating a total of 14 points in the 15 games played.