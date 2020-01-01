Tooro United appoint coach Kisekka to replace Ndifuna

The top-flight club has moved to get a replacement for Ndifuna ahead of their next league match

Uganda club Tooro United have named Muhammed Kisseka as their new head coach.

Kisekka comes in to replace Eric Ndifuna who resigned last Thursday, citing unpalatable working conditions.

Kisseka holds a Caf “B” license and is best known for nurturing young talent as he teaches the possessive style of play.

According to Kawowo Sports, Kisekka has previously handled Paidha Black Angels and Bright Stars FC in the Uganda Premier League.

At Bright Stars, he was replaced by Paul Kiwanuka as Kisekka was relegated to the youth department of the club. Last season, he was also the head coach at Bugerere Ssaza in the Airtel Masaza football tournament.

Kisekka arrives at the club during a time they needed to place the administrative and technical departments in order.

Tooro United will next face Kyetume FC in a league match.