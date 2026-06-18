"Too much" - World Cup fans reveal the shocking amount they paid for a single ticket

It is the biggest football tournament on the planet, hosted for the first time across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. And if you want to be there in person? You are going to pay for it.

GOAL's FanZone hit the streets outside the stadium to ask fans one simple question: how much did you pay for your ticket? The answers ranged from eye-watering to jaw-dropping.

"Too much," laughed one supporter before even giving a number. When pressed, they did not flinch: "Well, to me, too much is around fifteen hundred dollars."

Not everyone was quite in that bracket — but the prices were still steep. One fan shelled out $1,000 per ticket and seemed almost relaxed about it.

"$1,000? You think that's a fair price?" the interviewer asked.

"Yeah, yeah, I think so," came the reply.

Planning ahead clearly paid off for others too. One supporter got in at $500 thanks to a presale code, while another pair spent around $500 each. On the more fortunate end of the spectrum, one fan managed to secure their spot for $380 — practically a bargain by World Cup 2026 standards.

Then there was the fan who simply said: "Just 800 bucks."

"800 bucks? Each?"

"Yeah. Each."

Not everyone was fully at peace with what they had spent. One supporter, who paid $220, put it best: "I mean, I'd like it to be cheaper, but..."

That single unfinished sentence may be the most honest summary of the 2026 World Cup ticketing experience yet.

From $220 all the way to $1,500, the prices fans paid to attend a single World Cup match span a remarkable range — but the one thing every supporter had in common was that they showed up. For the World Cup, it seems, there is no such thing as too much.