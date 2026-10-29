‘Incredibly courageous’ – Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos hails Jose Mourinho’s tactical masterclass in El Clasico triumph over Barcelona

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Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has heaped praise on Jose Mourinho following their vital 2-1 Clasico victory against Barcelona at Camp Nou. The former midfielder lauded the Portuguese manager's tactical masterclass, highlighting how his brave approach successfully dismantled Hansi Flick's previously dominant side.

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Kroos applauds Mourinho after crucial victory

Kroos has heaped praise on manager Mourinho following a vital 2-1 Clasico victory over Barcelona. A brace from Kylian Mbappe secured all three points for the visitors at Camp Nou on Sunday. The impressive away win slashed Barca's lead at the top of the Liga table down to just three points. It also ended Flick's unbeaten start to the domestic campaign.

Mourinho had faced early-season criticism, but this statement victory has shifted the narrative. He navigated the high-pressure fixture without the suspended Vinicius Junior and injured goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, relying on Andriy Lunin to step up in goal.

A brave tactical plan dismantled Barcelona

Speaking to AS, Kroos highlighted Mourinho as the mastermind behind the triumph. The former Germany international was deeply impressed by the tactical bravery shown against a possession-heavy Barcelona side.

"Over the past two years, the Clasicos had been going Barca's way," Kroos explained. "But things have changed, and I have to praise Mourinho’s work. They played exceptionally well, and he set them up brilliantly. Playing out from the back against this Barça side deserves real credit because they struggle when they don’t have possession.

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"Real Madrid and Mourinho were incredibly courageous at Camp Nou, and that was a major difference compared with recent Clasico's. The forwards stepped up. There were also periods when they defended well, such as when Barca equalised. At that point, any of us would have taken the draw. They played very well for 65 minutes."

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Ending a painful run of Clasico defeats

The result marks a significant turning point in recent Clasico history. Before Sunday, Blaugrana had won six of the last seven meetings, scoring 22 goals in the process while establishing domestic dominance over the past two years.

Real Madrid survived with limited possession, holding just 41 per cent in the first half and 34 per cent in the second. However, Kroos noted that specific tactical tweaks, such as Dean Huijsen closely marking Fermin Lopez, forced key Barcelona players like Pedri and Raphinha into crucial errors.

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"Real Madrid’s players were well positioned," Kroos noted. "I was surprised by Huijsen’s marking of Fermín. Barca players such as Pedri and Raphinha looked uncomfortable and were forced into mistakes they don’t usually make. Madrid won almost every duel because they were more intense. They defended as a unit and put in an excellent performance, both defensively and on the ball.

"Barcelona are the better team in terms of football because they dominate games more than Madrid, but they struggle when their press doesn’t work and they have to defend. Madrid found the solutions to beat them. Barca faced a level of pressure they don’t usually encounter from other teams."

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Madrid build momentum for title race

This victory serves as a massive confidence boost for Mourinho and his squad. Los Blancos will now look to build on this momentum and close the three-point gap at the top of the table. Mourinho’s squad will next face Racing Santander in a Liga match on Sunday.