Tom Brady celebrates Ronaldo goal as former NFL quarterback roots for both Man Utd and Tottenham
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady celebrated Cristiano Ronaldo's goals on Saturday against Tottenham during his live-tweeting of the match from Old Trafford.
While Brady is a Manchester United fan, he's also a fan of Spurs striker Harry Kane, who scored a penalty in the first half to momentarily equalise before Ronaldo scored a second.
Brady is decidedly pro-Ronaldo, sharing appreciation for a similarly awe-inspiring athlete.
Editors' Picks
What has been said?
Brady has live-tweeted the game from his likely expensive seat at Old Trafford.