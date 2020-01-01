Toko Ekambi shines as Lyon stun Ronaldo’s Juventus

The Cameroon international was in action as the Kids secured a crucial win against Maurizio Sarri’s men at Groupama Stadium

Karl Toko Ekambi featured as Olympique Lyon clinched a narrow 1-0 victory against Juventus in the first leg Round of 16 of the Champions League game on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old was handed his ninth appearance since his loan move from Villarreal in January and did enough to help his side secure an important victory against the Italian giants.

Lucas Tousart scored the solitary goal in the encounter in the 31st minute after benefitting from Houssem Aouar’s assist.

Toko Ekambi, who featured for 66 minutes before he was replaced by Martin Terrier, struck four shots, the join highest in the encounter along with Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and made a 78% successful pass rate.

Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet also played his part in the victory, featuring for 81 minutes before making way for Joachim Andersen.

Toko Ekambi will hope to help Lyon seal their progress into the next round of the tournament in the reverse fixture on March 17.