Toko Ekambi equals Mariano’s Lyon record after goalscoring debut against Toulouse

The Cameroon international made an impactful showing in his first appearance for the Kids at Groupama Stadium after coming off the bench

Karl Toko Ekambi made a goalscoring debut for Lyon in their 3-0 thrashing of Toulouse in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game, to become the first player to achieve the feat since 2017.

The 27-year-old forward teamed up with the Kids from Spanish side Villarreal on loan this January and immediately hit the ground running, helping his new club clinch a comfortable victory at Groupama Stadium.

Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet put the Kids on the path of victory when he opened the scoring in the 29th minute of the encounter.

Moussa Dembele then doubled the lead in the 71st minute before Toko Ekambi, who was introduced for injured Martin Terrier sealed the win.

The Cameroon international thus became the first Lyon player to find the back of the net on his debut in the French top-flight after Mariano in 2017.

1 - Karl Toko-Ekambi est le 1er joueur à trouver le fond des filets lors de sa 1ère rencontre avec Lyon en Ligue 1 depuis Mariano le 5 août 2017 face à Strasbourg. Recrue. @OL pic.twitter.com/MaqS9oI7NA — OptaJean (@OptaJean) January 26, 2020

The victory propelled Lyon to the sixth spot on the league standings after gathering 32 points from 21 games.

Toko Ekambi will hope to continue the impressive goalscoring performance when Lyon take on Nice in a French Cup tie on Thursday.