'Time for Henderson to replace him' - De Gea howler at Everton leaves Man Utd fans reeling

The Spaniard made a huge mistake in the opening minutes at Goodison Park to gift Dominic Calvert-Lewin an easy opening goal

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea thrust himself into the headlines on Sunday as he made a huge error in his side's Premier League clash with Everton.

With barely three minutes on the clock, the Spaniard hesitated on the ball and ended up kicking a clearance straight into the onrushing Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The in-form Toffees forward deflected the ball into the net to give the home side an early lead at Goodison Park.

His error left him as a target for fans' ire and amusement, with plenty pointing out it wasn't his first mistake of the season.

7 - David De Gea has made seven errors leading directly to an opposition goal in the Premier League since the start of last season, the joint-most alongside Martin Dubravka and Bernd Leno. Shocker. pic.twitter.com/WNoCTxhxds — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2020

How many more horrendous cock-ups does De Gea need to make before he loses the 'best goalkeeper in the world' tag?

He's not even the best goalkeeper in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/Us5l0x375L — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 1, 2020

Love De Gea but it’s probably time for Henderson to replace him. These mistakes are becoming too frequent — Tom (@CynicalLive) March 1, 2020

Shortly after the opening goal, De Gea made a fine save to prevent Calvert-Lewin adding a quickfire second.

Jeepers keepers that’s nuts. Absolute howler from De Gea followed by a fabulous save. Who’d be a goalie? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 1, 2020

De Gea costs us a goal then makes a world class save to keep us in it. Mad start to this game — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) March 1, 2020

It wasn't lost on many that De Gea's error bore some similarity to a mistake made by Liverpool's Loris Karius in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, as the German passed the ball directly into the path of Karim Benzema to open the scoring.

De Gea a few seasons ago vs De Gea now. pic.twitter.com/1DcZb5rm2X — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) March 1, 2020

de gea and karius right now pic.twitter.com/p9C4OZEiIC — Zain ◐ (@ItsZainJr) March 1, 2020

De Gea's just like a pendulum nowadays who swings from World Class to Karius level every other game #EVEMUN #PremierLeague — theunitedisles (@theunitedisles_) March 1, 2020

The incident attracted focus on De Gea's future both for his club and at international level.

Dean Henderson has impressed on loan at Sheffield United this season, while Spain face a goalkeeping dilemma ahead of Euro 2020 with De Gea out of form and Kepa Arrizabalaga out of the team at Chelsea.

After the game everyone will blame Ole if we lose but again it’s De Gea, I’d cash in on him and promote Henderson now.



Great shot stopper but he’s a dinosaur when it comes to distribution. #EVEMUN — James Jackson (@Doublejayz72) March 1, 2020

That was honestly so poor from De Gea. Love him but he's been bad this season.



He needs to step up. — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) March 1, 2020

Surely Spain don’t want Kepa or De Gea in goal for Euro 2020 at this rate — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) March 1, 2020