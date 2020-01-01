Three-time Caf Champions League winner Kasusula departs TP Mazembe after 16 years

The 37-year-old veteran won three titles in the continent's premier club competition, as well as two Confederation Cups in nearly two decades

After a tenure four years short of two decades, Tout Puissant Mazembe have announced the departure of Jean Kasusula from the club.

The 37-year-old defender joined the club in 2003 from Association Sportive Kabasha, and went on to make over 250 appearances for the Ravens.

“Jean Kasusula, words are not enough to describe his talent,” a tribute on the club’s website read.

“He will remain one of the greatest talents to have worn the TP Mazembe jersey with pride.

“Good luck to you Jean, TPM will remain your home.”

Kasusula’s trophy-laden years saw him win the Vodacom Ligue 1 on 10 occasions, while recording success in the Congo Super Cup three times.

On the continent, the left-back was a three-time Caf Champions League winner and two-time Confederation Cup champion.

Furthermore, he won the Caf Super Cup three times in his 16-year spell.

He also featured in the Fifa Club World Cup final in 2010, where the Ravens were defeated 3-0 by then-European champions Internazionale.

Playing for the Democratic Republic of the Congo while serving the club, Kasusula won the 2009 African Nations Championship and was a bronze medallist at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015.

Honours playing for TP Mazembe

-Club World Club Finalist 2010

-Winner CAF Super Cup 2010, 2011 and 2016

-Winner of the CAF Champions League 2009, 2010 and 2015

-Winner of the CAF Confederation Cup 2016 & 2017

-Finalist CAF Confederation Cup 2013

-Winner of the Congo Super Cup 2013, 2014 & 2016

-Champion Congo 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019

With DR Congo

-Winner African Nations Championship 2009

-Third-place at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015.