Three more bold, ambitious Malaysian teenagers join overseas fray

Three more Malaysian teenagers have been announced to have found their way to Europe this week.

While the Malaysian FA (FAM) has recently announced the slightly controversial, if necessary, step of entering a youth team in the coming season of the Malaysia Premier League, several youth Malaysian players have taken the bold measure of trying their luck overseas.

On Friday, FAM revealed the success of Malaysia U-15 women's international Celine Chuang, who earned a spot on the Bayern Munich women's U-17 second team in Germany.

The winger had gone to the country to pursue her education, after undergoing training at the British International School Phuket for two years.

In Munich, Germany, she attended a trial held by the Bavarian giants, and was accepted to join their U-17 women's second team.

More impressively, she has also been playing on the men's U-15 team of lower tier club Wacker Munchen e.V.

According to an FAM social media posting, Celine has been scoring for both sides, one for the U-15 side and two more for the women's team.

“Despite the challenges, the community here is very friendly and has been extremely welcoming to me since the very beginning. Thanks to this, I have been able to adapt and settle in since arriving in Germany in June.

"I am currently undergoing online training due to the cancellation of competitions and leagues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” explains Celine as quoted in the posting.

Earlier in the week, Harian Metro reported on the success of brothers Anas Nadawi, 16, and Amar Makruf, 18 in joining Valencia-based academy The Next Generation Sports (TNGS).

According to their father Shahruddin Mat Dali, his sons will train with TNGS for a number of months and stand a chance of being recruited by youth scouts of lower league clubs based in Valencia.

"TNGS has been in touch with Amar after they were contacted by him on Instagram back in January. In April they reached out to me through Zoom to discuss our plans for Amar and Anas. The academy now represents their development in Spain."