Is Thomas Tuchel set to repeat his mistakes at Chelsea?! How the Bayern Munich boss has rubbed up the club's hierarchy the wrong way - explained

Details have emerged of Thomas Tuchel's clashes with the Bayern Munich hierarchy, suggesting he may not have learned from mistakes made at Chelsea.

Clashed with transfer committee over summer signings

Missed out on Palhinha on deadline day

Board unhappy with Tuchel's comments

WHAT HAPPENED? According to German publication Bild, Tuchel has been extremely outspoken about Bayern's transfer dealings over the past few months, insisting on the need for a new holding midfielder and irritating the club's transfer committee with changing opinions about prospective signings. The latest twist in the saga saw Tuchel tell reporters after a 2-1 win over Gladbach: “The squad is a bit thin, a bit small. We have six trained defensive players for a four-man chain.” Apparently, the club's hierarchy was irritated by the comments, in the belief that they did all they could to bolster Tuchel's squad before the transfer window shut.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: We've seen this before; the Bayern boss is an intense character who appears to clash with his seniors at most clubs. His 20-month spell at Chelsea ended partly due to a strained relationship with co-owner Todd Boehly, and the recent behind-the-scenes drama at Bayern — punctuated by the news that the playing squad recently held a secret team meeting without their boss — suggests that similar controversy could follow the 50-year-old to Munich.

WHAT NEXT FOR TUCHEL? Despite the disagreements between Tuchel and his seniors (chiefly Jan-Christian Dreesen, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness), he still seems fairly secure in his position, and will be determined to ride on the back of Harry Kane's explosive move to Bundesliga and deliver a successful campaign for the German giants. The team has started strongly, with a 100 percent win rate so far leaving them second only on goal difference.