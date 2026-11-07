Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
imago-sport-1084212850.jpgIMAGO
Alvino Hanafi

'The competition is on!' – Thomas Tuchel backs Trent Alexander-Arnold after England return

Follow GOAL on Google

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has backed Trent Alexander-Arnold after recalling the defender for Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain. Tuchel praised Alexander-Arnold's recent international performances while highlighting the fierce battle for the right-back spot.

Advertisement

Alexander-Arnold earns recall for crucial Nations League games

Trent Alexander-Arnold has retained his place in Thomas Tuchel's 25-man England squad for the final Nations League group fixtures. The Three Lions host Croatia at Wembley before taking on Spain at the Metropolitano in Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold impressed during the previous international window and earns his spot alongside returning defenders Ben White and Djed Spence.

Tuchel emphasized that consistent domestic and international output remains the primary benchmark for selection.

Tuchel insists Alexander-Arnold 'deserved to come back'

Addressing the defender's inclusion, Tuchel praised Alexander-Arnold's impact during recent camps and confirmed his standing in the squad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"He was very good in the last camp and in the games he played, and he deserved to come back," Tuchel declared.

Related Topics

Next matches
ENG

ENG

UEFA Nations League A

12 Nov 2026

CRO

CRO

ESP

ESP

UEFA Nations League A

15 Nov 2026

ENG

ENG

The manager stressed that strong performances in an England shirt naturally earn players continued trust.

Fierce right-back competition with White and Quansah

Tuchel highlighted the depth available at right-back, pointing out the healthy competition between Alexander-Arnold, Arsenal's Ben White, and Jarell Quansah.

Advertisement

"The competition is on, as always. The door is always open," Tuchel explained.

"He competes with Jarell [Quansah] and Ben [White] for the right-back position."

Advertisement

England set sights on Nations League quarter-finals

England report for international duty early next week to prepare for their Wembley clash with Croatia.

With captain Harry Kane closing in on becoming the most-capped player in England men's senior history, the Three Lions aim to secure a quarter-final berth.

Advertisement

Tuchel relies on his right-back options to provide defensive stability and tactical versatility against Croatia and Spain.

Written byAlvino Hanafi

News Writer

A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.

 

Football Story

Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.

 

Areas of Expertise

Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .

 

Favourite Footballing Memory

Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.

 

My All-Time XI

It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.

 

View Author Profile