'A good win' - Thomas Tuchel praises England's resilience after overcoming 'sloppy' moments in hard-fought Croatia win

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Thomas Tuchel has hailed England’s mental strength after the Three Lions secured a vital 2-1 victory over Croatia in the UEFA Nations League. Despite a brief lapse in concentration that allowed the visitors to equalise, the head coach was encouraged by his team's ability to regain control and find a winner at Wembley.

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Tuchel identifies areas for improvement

Tuchel was quick to credit his players for their persistence following a night of mixed emotions at Wembley. While the Three Lions emerged with maximum points, the German tactician noted that his side had to battle through periods of inconsistency to secure the result. After a bright opening goal from Morgan Rogers, England allowed Croatia back into the contest before Harry Kane settled nerves from the penalty spot.

Reflecting on the performance, Tuchel acknowledged that the game was far from straightforward despite England’s dominance in spells. "A good win," said the Three Lions head coach. "We wanted this win desperately and I think we deserved it. It was hard work against a good opponent, it took us a while to grow into the game but after 15 minutes, we did OK. We got the goal, got better and more confident, had some good actions and good half-chances."

Addressing the mid-game slump

One of the main talking points from the encounter was the dip in quality during the transition between the two halves. England appeared to be in cruise control before Petar Sucic’s equaliser momentarily stunned the Wembley crowd. Tuchel did not shy away from criticizing the technical errors that crept into his side’s play, noting that a lack of concentration nearly cost them dearly against an opportunistic Croatian outfit.

"We got a little bit sloppy at the end of the first half but started the second half very well, didn’t score the second goal, conceded from a set piece and then showed a good reaction," he continued. "We created quite a lot, enough to score a third one. Then it can always become tight and difficult as they had dangerous set plays. But we got the job done, which was important as it was a special occasion for Harry and he got the winner, so it’s a perfect evening."

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Kane provides the landmark moment

The match served as a significant milestone for Kane, who was making his 126th appearance for the national team. His clinical finish from the spot marked his 92nd international goal, proving once again that he remains the talismanic figure in the England attack. Tuchel was particularly pleased that the veteran forward could mark his landmark night with the decisive contribution that ultimately separated the two teams.

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The manager pointed out that the team’s reaction to the setback was the most pleasing aspect of the evening. "We were clearly the better team in that moment, we had a very strong start after half time, a beautiful chance created by Declan Rice and they blocked it on the line," he reflected.

Focusing on technical discipline

Despite the celebratory mood surrounding Kane's goal, Tuchel remains focused on the tactical details that need refining. He expressed frustration at the "easy ball losses" that occurred in dangerous areas of the pitch, which allowed Croatia to build pressure. For a coach who prides himself on control and precision, these unforced errors represent the next hurdle for his squad to clear as they progress.

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"It felt like a goal was coming but we had some easy ball losses in our own half which killed a bit of momentum. Some technical mistakes, concentration, whatever it is. It was still a dangerous set play and we helped a bit, an awkward situation in our box can always happen. It’s important to react and we did it," Tuchel concluded.