Thomas Tuchel wants to reunite with Chelsea star! Bayern make offer for Kepa Arrizabalaga as German giants seek cover for Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich have reportedly made an initial offer for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as the German giants seek cover for Manuel Neuer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern are keen to sign a new goalkeeper after selling Yann Sommer to Inter while Neuer is recovering from a broken leg. Sky Sports Germany claim the Bundesliga giants have made an initial offer for Chelsea keeper Kepa. The report says the German side have offered him a season-long loan deal, with a subsequent purchase option.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have just signed Robert Sanchez, 25, from Brighton and it was expected he would compete with his fellow Spaniard for a place between the sticks at Stamford Bridge. Kepa is contracted at the Blues until 2025 but former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is understood to be keen on a reunion with the 28-year-old.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arrizabalaga signed from Athletic Club in 2018 for €80 million (£71m/$88m), the highest fee ever paid for a keeper. He has struggled for form and game time at Chelsea over the years and under Tuchel, the German manager preferred Edouard Mendy as his first-choice pick.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea begin their Premier League season against Liverpool on Sunday, whereas Bayern start their campaign at Werder Bremen on August 18.