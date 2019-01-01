This is not a time for West Bromwich Albion to panic against Leeds United - Ajayi

The Super Eagles star is confident the Baggies can bounce back from their disappointing defeat to the Smoggies

Semi Ajayi is confident of West Bromwich Albion's return to winning ways when they face off with Championship leaders Leeds United.

West Brom suffered a 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on Sunday - their second defeat this season - to end their 14-game unbeaten run.

Ajayi, who has been a key member of Slaven Bilic’s squad since his summer move to the Hawthorns, has urged his side to put their disappointment behind them when they take on Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

“We’re bitterly disappointed with the Middlesbrough result, it’s not what we set out to do,” Ajayi told the club website.

“The fact we haven’t managed to get anything from the game or perform to the standards that we know we can leave the boys disappointed.

“Fortunately for us, we have a chance to put that right in a couple of days. We need to dust ourselves down and move on to the Leeds game.

“We need to make sure we don’t overreact, the Middlesbrough game was obviously a bad result but at the end of the day it’s only our second loss of the whole season.

“We need to take heart from that and make sure it doesn’t happen again. We need to come to the Leeds game with an attitude to put it right.

“Let’s get back to winning ways and there’s no better time to start than on New Year’s Day.

Article continues below

“This is not a time to panic, it’s a time to regroup and come back fighting. I’m sure this group is capable of doing that.”

The Nigeria international has featured 26 times for West Brom across all competitions this season.