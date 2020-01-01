'This is heartbreaking' - Valencia striker Coleman in tears after Namibia's heavy defeat

The Young Gladiators suffered a heavy home defeat against Botswana in the 2020 U20 Women's World Cup qualifier

Valencia striker Zenatha Coleman has described the state of women's football in Namibia as 'heartbreaking' following Sunday's heavy home defeat at the hands of Botswana.

The Young Gladiators lost 7-0 to Botswana in their first leg, preliminary round match of the 2020 U20 Women's World Cup qualifier at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek.

Five goals from Zambia's Yasa Queens striker Michelle Abueng along with a goal each from Obonetse Rathari and Tebatso Pilane for the visitors handed the hosts the biggest defeat of the stage.

The big loss leaves the country on the brink of an early elimination from the competition on the second successive attempt since a heavy 9-0 preliminary stage loss to South Africa in 2018.

A result the Namibia captain, who hit the international limelight during the 2014 African Women's Cup of Nations on home soil has attributed to the neglect of the women's game in the country.

"When your country doesn't take Women's football serious it results to this kind of score," Coleman wrote on twitter.

"This is really heartbreaking who is to blame here, can there be something done so in future this doesn't happen...I have gone into depression."

Namibia will travel in a bid to revive their fading hopes for the return leg scheduled for January 31 at the National Stadium and the winner will face the winner between Zambia and South Africa.