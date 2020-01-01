'This is going to be my season at BUL FC' - Ssemakula

The Hippos defender joined the Jinja-based team from Busoga United on a two-year deal

Bidco Uganda Limited (BUL) FC central defender Kenneth Ssemakula is optimistic he will have a breakthrough in the 2020/21 Ugandan Premier League season.

The youngster joined the Jinja-based side at the beginning of the campaign and went on to sign a two-year contract. He joined the team alongside Paul Mbaziira, Douglas Bithum, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Aggrey Madoi, Kenneth Kibaale, Peter Onzima and Davis Mutebi.

"I am sure that while at BUL FC, I am going to perform to my best, I feel this is my season," Ssemakula told Football256.

"As a footballer, I have passed through different ranks of football right from the start but currently I feel am ready to perform at the top level of Ugandan football."

The youngster has been a consistent feature for the Uganda U20 team commonly referred to as the Hippos. He went on to play six league games while with former team Busoga United.

In 2019, he was in the Hippos team that won the Cecafa U20 Championship held in Tanzania. He was also in the recent team that defended their title successfully and qualified for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Championship.

Having played against BUL before, the defender feels it will not be hard for him to integrate with his new teammates.

"I feel I am happy to be here at BUL because it is a club I have faced before and I know most of the players," Ssemakula added.

"So I believe it will not be hard for me to fit in right at this mighty club.

"According to the coach’s [Arthur Kyesimira] philosophy, I believe, it will enable me to play at my best because it gives me the freedom to play to my strengths."



The youngster has promised to give the team his best to ensure he brings positive energy to his colleagues.

"I really cannot wait for my debut to don the colours of this mighty club and payback the trust entrusted in me.

"I promise to give my best whenever I will be given a chance.

"The goal is to help the club keep competing at the top, I am here to be part of the success."