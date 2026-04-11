Third Division: All broadcast information at a glance: Which channels and platforms are showing the matches live on TV or via livestream?

Probably the most exciting third division on the planet, Germany’s lowest professional tier bills itself as a unique spectacle—and rightly so. Packed with traditional clubs, impressive crowds and a dramatic race for promotion and relegation, the third-tier league stands out.

Find out where to watch 3. Liga matches live on SPOX.

Below, you’ll find all the broadcast details at a glance: which channels show the matches live on TV and via livestream.

How long does MagentaSport still hold the TV rights?

The division remains exclusively on MagentaSport, Telekom’s sports streaming service, which broadcasts every match live on both linear TV and via livestream. The pay-TV platform retains the rights until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Several matches will also be shown on free-to-air TV: regional public-service broadcasters will carry select high-profile fixtures. Check the official websites of WDR, NDR, MDR, BR, SWR and SR for broadcast details.

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3. Liga broadcast info at a glance: Who shows the matches live on TV or via livestream? – The overview