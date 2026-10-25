El Clasico race against time! Thibaut Courtois hopeful of Real Madrid return against Barcelona despite flu scare

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Real Madrid have been handed a significant boost ahead of Sunday's monumental El Clasico clash with Barcelona, as Thibaut Courtois battles to overcome a sudden bout of illness. The Belgian goalkeeper had initially been expected to miss the trip to Catalonia, but he remains optimistic about featuring in the biggest game of the Spanish season.

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Courtois battles back from illness

Real Madrid have been hit by a late fitness scare involving their star goalkeeper Courtois just hours before they are set to face rivals Barcelona. On Sunday morning, the club released a statement confirming that the Belgian international was withdrawing from the squad due to a flu-like illness.

According to The Athletic, the situation has taken a positive turn as the 34-year-old shot-stopper remains hopeful of traveling to join his teammates. Courtois is desperate to make himself available for the showpiece event.

Madrid are currently six points adrift of Barcelona at the summit of the table, making this match a must-win encounter if they are to retain their title hopes. Despite the recent improvement in domestic and European form following victories over Sevilla and RB Leipzig, losing a player of Courtois' calibre would be a massive blow. The club is monitoring his condition hourly before making a final decision on his inclusion.

Contingency plans in place for Mourinho

Should Courtois fail to prove his fitness in time for kick-off, deputy Andriy Lunin is prepared to step into the spotlight. The Ukrainian international is no stranger to the big stage, having comfortably held the fort during previous absences of the Belgian. Having joined Real Madrid alongside Courtois in 2018, Lunin has racked up 43 La Liga appearances over the last five seasons as a dependable backup.

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To ensure they are not caught short in the goalkeeping department, Mourinho has called up reinforcements from the youth ranks. Illia Voloshyn, the club's C team goalkeeper, has been included in the traveling party as a precaution. The young Ukrainian, who has represented his country at the Under-20 level, is yet to make his senior professional debut but provides necessary cover alongside Sergio Mestre in the matchday squad.

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A legendary figure between the sticks

Courtois' importance to Real Madrid cannot be overstated, as he has established himself as arguably the premier goalkeeper in world football. Since arriving from Chelsea in the summer of 2018, he has recorded an impressive 98 clean sheets in La Liga.

Courtois continues to be a cornerstone for Real Madrid in his ninth season following his 2018 move from Chelsea, having amassed an impressive haul of 12 trophies, including three La Liga crowns and two Champions League titles. While the veteran keeper's current contract expires at the end of this campaign, negotiations are progressing positively, with a 12-month extension expected to keep him in Madrid through to 2028.

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Mourinho faces selection headaches

While the focus remains on the goalkeeping situation, Madrid are already confirmed to be without one of their most dangerous attacking threats. Vinicius Junior is unavailable for selection as he continues to serve a four-game domestic suspension.