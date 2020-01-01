Thiago Silva not at Chelsea to ‘visit tourist sites’ as Brazilian defender states desire to win

The vastly experienced centre-half says he is not in England “for the experience”, with his sights being set on more major silverware

Thiago Silva is eager to point out that he is not at Chelsea to “visit tourist sites” and “go through the motions”, with the Brazilian defender determined “to win” with the Blues.

The 36-year-old centre-half has made a habit of doing that throughout his career to date.

Stints with AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain delivered Serie A and Ligue 1 titles, while Confederations Cup and Copa America glory has been savoured with his country.

Silva is now taking on a new challenge at Stamford Bridge after forming part of a serious squad refresh by Frank Lampard in west London.

He is still finding his feet in new surroundings, with a costly error made on his Premier League bow against West Brom, but the intention is to become a commanding presence for the Blues.

Silva told Chelsea’s official matchday programme for a Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with old adversaries Tottenham: “I’m not here just to go through the motions, or just for the experience – I’m here to win.

“I want everyone to be very clear about that: I’m going to give my all to make sure that Chelsea win.

“I didn’t come here to dine out in London or visit the tourist sites. I came to play football, to work, and that’s what I’m preparing for.

“I’m certain, with the group of players we’ve got and a coach who’s a natural leader, that we’ll be in the fight for every piece of silverware going this year.”

Silva only signed a one-year contract with Chelsea when leaving PSG as a free agent on the back of their Champions League final appearance in 2019-20.

There are several hurdles for him to clear in English football, with Lampard admitting that a language barrier is proving to be an issue, but the South American has already stated that he could stay on beyond 2021.

He has said: “I’m totally relaxed about the contract and whether Chelsea will want to renew it or not, I don’t know.

“If I haven’t met expectations or contributed then we’ll sit down and talk about that. But I’m not worried at all.

“I will do my best possible and really contribute to this team, this new project. I’ve accepted this new challenge, it’s going to be really good for me.

“Everyone knows that my ambition is to play in the World Cup in two years’ time when I’ll be 38. That’s a great responsibility.”