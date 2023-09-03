Thiago Silva has responded to an Instagram post calling for him to be dropped after Chelsea slumped to a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Anthony Elanga netted second-half winner for Forest

Questions being asked of Chelsea already

Silva responds to early-season critics

WHAT HAPPENED? Instagram user talkcfc_ posted a picture on the social media site after Chelsea's defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday with the caption stating that continuing to start Silva 'is becoming a problem' due to Mauricio Pochettino's desire to play with a back four instead of a defensive three, a system Silva found great success in previously.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The veteran defender saw the post and responded, defending himself and his place in the side, saying: "If you look closely at the game, we are playing with a line of 4 my friend! But there's no problem in assuming that I'm also responsible for the defeat. put the pressure on me. No problem yesterday!"

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have enjoyed a somewhat indifferent start to the Premier League campaign despite continuing their spending spree through the summer window. Losses to West Ham and Nottingham Forest either side of a home win against Luton Town, as well as an opening day draw with Liverpool, has left the Blues down in 11th place.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SILVA? It's unlikely Silva will lose his starting berth due to his experience. He'll be hoping to be in from the start when Chelsea take on Bournemouth on September 17.