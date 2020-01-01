Thiago Silva communication concerns eased at Chelsea as Azpilicueta breaks down language barrier

The Blues skipper says French and Portuguese-speaking team-mates are helping the Brazilian defender to settle into the fold at Stamford Bridge

Cesar Azpilicueta has sought to ease any communication concerns surrounding Thiago Silva at Chelsea, with the Blues skipper among those helping to break down language barriers.

One of several summer recruits at Stamford Bridge has arrived in west London with little English of which to speak.

That was considered to be an issue when the Brazilian saw his Premier League debut marred by a costly error in a disappointing display from Frank Lampard’s side at West Brom.

He has since responded to that showing by catching the eye in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, with each passing performance helping him to feel a little more settled in new surroundings.

Azpilicueta is among those looking to make that process as seamless as possible, with the Spanish full-back having no concerns when it comes to Chelsea’s defensive line getting their message across.

He told the Blues’ official website: “Yes it’s true, we were communicating in French.

“I speak French, as does Thiago, and obviously Kurt [Zouma] does as well. It was a good way for us to talk at the back. Edu [Mendy] in goal speaks French too, so it was the best way for us.

“We try to help out as much as possible with the players that don’t speak English at the moment and it is no problem for us. Thiago also speaks the same language as Jorginho, so he can communicate with him too.

“I think language is secondary though. Football is a universal game and for people like Thiago, he’s been around the game for a long time and can lead others even without speaking the language so well.

“We want to make the adaptation as easy as possible for the new players and if we have to speak French in defence until the guys understand English, then that is fine.”

While looking to help out others, Azpilicueta faces challenges of his own.

The long-serving 31-year-old now faces competition for a right-back berth from academy graduate Reece James, with a talented 20-year-old showing that he can be the present and future for the Blues.

“The competition with Reece is very strong,” said Azpilicueta.

“As I have said before, this is Chelsea and you have to fight for your place in the team along with many other good players. This has been the same since I arrived here in 2012.

“Reece is a fantastic boy, he’s a huge talent and he has lots of quality. I’m happy to try to help him and the team wherever I can.

“It’s a huge challenge every day to work hard, prove yourself and fight for your place in the team. I want to play as much as possible, that is my target, but of course I want to help the team first and foremost.

“Of course, every player wants to play every single game but we have to respect the decision of the manager and just know that everyone in the squad will have their chance through the season. I didn’t start the first few Premier League games, but I came on against West Brom and then played against Crystal Palace.

“When you get your chance, you have to take it and make it difficult for the manager to leave you out. I think having that strong competition that we have here is key and is what is needed for the club to improve and develop.”