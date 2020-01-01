‘Thiago is a winner and joined Liverpool for titles’ – Adrian welcomes ‘world-class’ addition at Anfield

The Reds goalkeeper is delighted to have a Spain international alongside him on Merseyside, with another notable transfer coup completed

Thiago Alcantara is a “world-class” talent and has linked up with Liverpool in order to enhance his reputation as a “winner”, says Reds goalkeeper Adrian.

Jurgen Klopp has added another match-altering talent to his ranks at Anfield.

Thiago, as one of the finest manipulators of a ball in the global game, has added his considerable ability to a star-studded squad on Merseyside.

The excitement that accompanied his arrival has continued to build on the back of an eye-catching Premier League debut against Chelsea.

Liverpool were not in need of much assistance, given all that they have achieved over the course of the last two seasons, but proven performers are always welcome.

Thiago has slotted seamlessly into the fold, with the Spain international expected to help deliver more major silverware for Klopp and co.

“For sure. He's a winner,” Adrian told Liverpool’s official website of a notable new recruit.

“You see his career, he won a lot of titles because obviously he was in a top team like Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

“He likes to win, he came here to win, to try to win all the titles we are facing this season.

“It's going to be intense, it's going to be a period with many games. It's a great signing for us and I think he's going to help us a lot.”

Adrian added on a player that he has crossed paths with in the past: “Thiago is a world-class player.

“I knew him before when we went to the national team and because we have a few friends between us.

“He's a top player, he has quality, he has [a] great pass, great shot, vision of the game – a different one. So he gives us a lot of help.

“This season is going to be tough and he gives us that quality that he has. Obviously part of this is a great player, fits really well into the dressing room, speaks very good English, so no problem at all.

“I think he's going to enjoy this season, the first season with us.”

A £20 million ($26m) deal with Bayern Munich for Thiago was quickly followed at Anfield by a £41m ($53m) agreement for Diogo Jota, with the Portuguese forward being snapped up from Wolves.

He is another being tipped to make an immediate impact when called upon, with Adrian happy to see another proven attacking option added to the ranks.

The Spanish goalkeeper said when asked how Jota is settling in: “Very well as well. He trained a few days with us.

“I think he's also a great signing. We need people with that pace, with that quality that Jota has.

“He showed last season with Wolves that he can score, he can pass, he can dribble, he can do many things and obviously he's a hard worker as well. I think he's going to adapt quick to the team.

“We hope [he has] some opportunity to play in the next few games and show the quality that he has as well.”

Liverpool stars old and new will be given opportunities to impress on Thursday when the Reds take in a Carabao Cup third-round clash with Lincoln.