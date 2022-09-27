'They've seen how good we've done' - Wiegman insists England aren't afraid of USWNT ahead of crunch Wembley clash

England manager Sarina Wiegman says that her side respects the U.S. women's national team, but they no longer fear the four-time world champions.

Two sides set to meet at Wembley

Wiegman leads England for first time against U.S.

Lionesses riding high after Euros

WHAT HAPPENED? England are set to face the USWNT at Wembley on October 7, having won the Euros on home soil earlier this year. And their coach says this past summer's achievement proves that they should have nothing to fear against the U.S.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If there was, I hope so," Wiegman said when asked if her side has got over any fear factor that could come with playing the USWNT. "I think the development of our team over the year and in the Euros, the experiences we got I think we showed courage and we really played with courage to win and not to prevent mistakes and that’s what we want to do all the time. That’s what we tell the players too and that’s how we will approach the USA game too.

"We all know it’s a big opponent but Germany and Spain are really, really big opponents too. We just approach it the same we do, playing to win, accepting mistakes and hopefully we can bring our style of play on the pitch. I think they’re excited too, I don’t think the Americans have fear but they’ve also seen how good we’ve done in the Euros and I think they will respect us too and that’s what we do with them too."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England have put themselves right up there with the best teams in the world, having defeated the likes of Germany, Sweden and Spain en route to their Euros title. The U.S., meanwhile, rare currently ranked number one on the FIFA rankings.

DID YOU KNOW? This will be the first meeting between the U.S. and England with Wiegman in charge of the Lionesses. Before becoming a coach, Wiegman played with the likes of Mia Hamm and Kristine Lilly at the University of North Carolina.

WHAT NEXT FOR USWNT? After facing England at Wembley, the U.S. will then take on another European giant, Spain, on October 11.