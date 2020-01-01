There’s still lot he will achieve - Letsholonyane backs Bafana Bafana's Tau for success in Europe

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfield maestro believes the gifted attacker sets a good example for youngsters to follow

Highlands Park midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has praised Percy Tau following his dream start to life at his new Belgian club RSC Anderlecht.

The Bafana Bafana international scored on debut for the Purple and White as they secured a 3-1 victory over Sint-Truidense VV in a First Division A match last weekend.

It was Tau's maiden competitive match for Anderlecht since he joined the club on a season-long deal from Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion.

Anderlecht are Tau's third Belgian team having enjoyed some success at both Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Club Brugge while on loan from Brighton as he is unable to play for his parent club due to work-permit complications in the United Kingdom (UK).

Letsholonyane has been following the left-footed forward's career since he left PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns for Brighton at the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

“I have been impressed by the way he has gone about his business since he first moves to Europe,” said Letsolonyane on Daily Sun.

“He has always been a hardworking player, always eager to learn and improve and that has helped him adapt as well as he has abroad."

Letsholonyane, who is a former Bafana international, lauded Tau as a winner with the 26-year-old player having helped Brugge clinch the 2019/20 First Division A title.

“His attitude is top, he has a mindset of a winner and I think there’s still a lot he will achieve," he added.

"He is one player that sets a good example for other youngsters to follow.”

Tau had a successful spell with Saint-Gilloise during the 2018/19 season as he scored 12 goals across all competitions in his debut campaign in Europe.

The Witbank-born player's outstanding performance earned him the Proximus League Player of the Season award for being the best player in Belgian's second-tier, First Division B.

Another successful spell with Brugge followed in the 2019/20 campaign as Tau played in the Champions League and Europa League.

Tau will now be hoping to inspire Anderlecht to a record-extending 35th First Division A title this term under Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany.