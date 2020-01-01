'There was tension going into the game' - Lampard thrilled with Chelsea performance against West Ham

A headed goal from Thiago Silva and two strikes from Tammy Abraham were enough to seal the three points.

Frank Lampard felt his Chelsea side showed great character and commitment to bounce back from two defeats on the spin to beat West Ham 3-0.

Chelsea returned to winning ways at Stamford Bridge on Monday following losses to Everton and Wolves.

Thiago Silva’s header gave the Blues the lead on 10 minutes, moments after Ben Chilwell departed on account of an ankle injury.

West Ham caused Chelsea problems for portions of the game, but two quick-fire goals from Tammy Abraham on 78 and 80 minutes secured the three points for Lampard’s side.

Lampard feels the win will be a boost for confidence and believes it was reward for the hard graft his players put in.

“The game was hard,” Lampard told Sky Sports. “We started really well and in the second half where we did not get the ball and stopped playing.

“The sub, [Mateo] Kovacic coming on, got us on the ball a lot better. You are delighted when you get that second and third goal.

“A team like West Ham can hurt you at any moment.

"It wasn’t vintage tonight. I thought there were some good parts; the best part was the character coming off the back of two defeats.”

The win lifts Chelsea up to fifth in the table, six points behind leaders Liverpool, and Lampard expects twists and turns in the months ahead.

“This season is looking different to every other season,” he said. “It is hard at a club with expectations that we have and the squad we have.

"If you are winning, or are unbeaten for a long time, then things move swimmingly well. It is much easier to manage, and you get a few challenges when you lose a couple of games.

“It is hard; I have to be the one that drives it. There was a bit of tension going into the game, in a good way. The players were like that and you have to fight through it.

“When you come off it slightly, there is no easy way back other than a bit of graft. We showed that tonight without being beautiful.

"It will help confidence. As a squad, I thought it would be tough for us as we have to grow a bit of character in games.

“We suffered at Wolves, we should have dealt with that game, and today we dealt with a game that was potentially very tough.”

Timo Werner was denied a goal by the width of the crossbar, as his barren run extended to nine games in all competitions, but Lampard feels the goals will come for the Germany international.

"I am gutted Timo did not get his goal at the end,” Lampard said. "That would have been great for his confidence. He is getting chances so the goals will come.”

Commenting on being fifth heading into Christmas, Lampard said: “It feels okay. I want more. We have to have a desire for more to keep pushing.”