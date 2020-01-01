‘There's nothing I will miss’ – Birikwalira criticises ‘ungrateful’ Vipers SC treatment

The defender poured out his frustrations against the Venoms, claiming the club have a habit of mistreating their most loyal players over the years

Dan Birikwalira has hit out at the Ugandan Premier League champions Vipers SC following his exit after five seasons at the club.

Birikwalira is among the players released by the Venoms, who are preparing to feature in the Caf Champions League, in the ongoing transfer window.

“There is nothing I am going to miss about Vipers for sure, I cannot tell you this or that reason but I will not miss Vipers,” the left-back told Sports Nation. “The decision to leave is not hard to take only that it wasn’t sporting or poor performance no, we play football and we know it.

“We don’t leave Vipers because of football issues no, I won’t lie, I don’t want my fans to say that my performance wasn’t good no.

“I left because of other issues from the greedy staff.”

The St Mary’s Secondary School, the feeder team for Vipers, graduate also claimed the team would be better if only the dishonest people around the club’s president Lawrence Mulindwa did not exist.

“Organisation is the main challenge at Vipers,” an agitated Birikwalira continued. “That’s why every year or whenever they win a trophy it’s like they are trying to rebuild a new team, they sign every type of player, they are ill.

“The big problem is that there are dishonest people who pretend to be loyal at the club," he added. "The irony is that the players who have done good things for Vipers are the ones who are always released with bad motives.

“I have done so many good things for Vipers ever since I was at school, winning trophies but the way we leave is always harsh because even the club cannot appreciate us, I won’t regret saying it and I won’t lie. We don’t admire to come back as it is elsewhere with former players at a club, that’s the truth.”

The full-back has picked out a few players he claims left the four-time champions feeling unappreciated.

“Just look at Suleiman Mutyaba, he was at KCCA FC for just two years but said he has never seen an organised club like KCCA," added Birikwalira. "Yet he had spent many years at Vipers/Bunamwaya.

“Look at Sulaiman Mutyaba, Saddam Juma etc they were not appreciated, but just terminated their contracts. Even the departure of Nicholas Wadada had some untold stories.

“Few coming players will never reach the milestones we achieved with Vipers. I have won almost everything during my five-year stay here.”

He joined Vipers’ senior team in 2014 with Farouk Miya and went ahead to win five titles with the Venoms.

Birikwalira won two league titles, one Uganda Cup and a Super Cup during his five seasons at Kitende. His contract was terminated after he had renewed it for two more years last year.