There is no shortcut to victory for APR against Gor Mahia - coach Adil

The Moroccan mentor is preparing his team for the showdown against the Kenyan side later this year

APR head coach Mohamed Erradi Adil has stated his players will have no excuse but to work hard and overcome Gor Mahia in the Caf Champions League.

The Rwandan champions landed their Kenyan counterparts as the opponents in the preliminary round after a draw that was done by Caf on November 9.

The Moroccan tactician, who is aware of the experience Gor Mahia have earned in the continent’s premier tournament, claims they will have to work extra hard in order to achieve their dream of progressing further.

“We want to reach far in the competition, so we have to be ready for the two matches [against Gor Mahia],” Adil told The New Times.

“We will do everything possible to advance to the next round.

“Gor Mahia are a tough team, and probably more experienced in the Champions League. The challenge ahead is not going to be easy, but there will be no excuse or shortcut.

“We have to work for the result we all want.”

APR won their 18th Premier League title – and consequently earned the right to participate in the Champions League – after Ferwafa ended the 2019/20 season mid this year due to the coronavirus.

Before the season was suspended and later cancelled, the army side was unbeaten.

The Rwandan giants will face Gor Mahia now under Oliveira ‘Robertinho’ Goncalves who previously worked with Rayon Sports.

Since his appointment, Robertinho has insisted his main aim is to apply an attacking kind of football which will help him take K’Ogalo far especially on the continental front.

“I like an attacking kind of football. Look at Raja Casablanca and Esperance. They never play behind. Why? What is the secret in football?” the Brazilian quipped in an earlier interview.

“It is simple, to score goals and get the victory. Possession football is important but again it is good when done in the attacking half.

“That is my style of football and I give support to everyone, to create, dribble, and express their talent. The talent is there that is why you signed for Gor Mahia, a big club.”

The winner between Gor Mahia and APR will face the winning side between CR Belouizdad of Algeria and Libya’s El Nasr in the first round.

The first leg will be played between November 27-29 in Kigali while the return leg has been scheduled for a week later.