'There is no room to fumble in Kajjansi United vs Vipers SC tie' - Golola

The coach warns his players from underrating the third-tier side when they meet in a domestic cup competition

Vipers are not going to underrate Kajjansi United during the Uganda Cup Round of 64 match at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Wednesday, coach Edward Golola has said.

The 2016 winners will be hosted by the third-tier side as the neighbours clash in an effort to determine the side which will advance to the Round of 32.

“First of all, I want to thank the tournament sponsors Stanbic Bank for the kind gesture of promoting sports in the country. We shall not underrate Kajjansi United and we shall take a full-strength team,” Golola told the club's website.

“This is a different game, a different competition and it will be tough. We have to be motivated if we are to go far and this is a knockout competition that gives you no second chance when you fumble.

"But you have to perform at your best if you want to win."

On his part, Kajjansi head coach Moses Ssenyonja pegs his hope on the players' determination to get a positive result from the Venoms.

“Vipers are a strong side but we are more than ready for the big challenge ahead of us. I believe my players will play their hearts out to get the best result," Ssenyonja told Kawowo Sports.

"I call upon our fans to come in numbers to rally behind our team as we hope for victory on Wednesday.”

The Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side trained at Kisubi Technical training ground awaiting the game while Kajjansi took on Kansai Plascon on Monday and won the friendly tie 1-0.

Coach Golola is expected to field Fahad Bayo, Paul Willa and new signing Paul Mucureezi but will have to do without captain Halid Lwaliwa who is attending to a private matter.

Abraham Ndugwa is expected to return from a knee injury.

Wednesday Fixtures:

Kajjansi United Vs Vipers – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

Busia Young Vs Busoga United – Busia Integrated Primary School, Busia

Bugamba Vs Onduparaka – Bugamba Ground