There is need to invest in football as an economic activity - Fufa's Magogo

Uganda's federation chief explains how the game has employed youth who would have been jobless without playing

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) President Moses Magogo has explained how football can be turned into a full-time economic activity.

Magongo pointed out the number of registered footballers in Uganda as he attempted to explain the importance of the game in eradicating poverty in society.

“The game of football today is an economic activity and already organized. There are very many groups of young people call them football cubs if you want. Very organized, with organized regulations and undertaking an economic activity called football,” Magogo told Kawowo Sports.

More teams

“In Uganda today, there are over 20,000 registered footballers, each of these paid by someone. Basically, there is someone who is playing football and earning out of it. It could be little money but the fact is that there is money being earned by 20,000 Ugandans for playing football.”

“The official has called for proper organisation of football outfits in order to benefit the participants to get an opportunity and earn maximumly from it.

“But you would imagine that these organized units are also financed under the operation wealth creation or the livelihood for the youth, then definitely they would undertake their economic activity called playing football,” Magongo explained.

“Because when you play football, people buy football, people pay to watch games if its good football and it is an economic activity under very organized structures called clubs managed by Fufa, Caf and Fifa.

“Properly organized economic activity for young people where we are sure that their energy will be consumed and some of the vices that probably would attract our people because they are hopeless will come into an activity that gives them hope.”

The president also revealed how the sport helps to inspire people who are not even directly benefitting from the sport and the need to invest in it.

“Let us position football, let us position sport to be able to be looked at as if it’s an investment which is made, in a shorter or longer time, we will not only realize elite athletes representing this country to the benefits that come with them but also giving hope to very many people who may not end up being elite,” Magogo concluded.