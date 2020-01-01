There is need for KCCA FC, Vipers SC to get early Caf allowances - Kaddu

The two teams will represent Uganda in the continental tournaments and now they have stated the need for the funds to be allocated in time

KCCA FC administrator Moses Kaddu has urged Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) to secure the allowances for Caf 2020/21 participants as quickly as possible to help teams prepare properly.

KCCA will be taking part in the Confederation Cup while Vipers SC are expected to represent the country in the Champions League and now Kaddu feels the two need urgent financial assistance to prepare.

“We politely ask Fufa for an allowance to allow KCCA and Vipers to start preparation for the Caf engagements which will be happening before the end of the year,” Kaddu said during a UPL-Fufa monthly breakfast meeting.

More teams

On his part, Fufa president Moses Magogo explained the importance of the approved allocation of Fifa solidarity grants to the clubs who were hit by the coronavirus break.

“Let us remain supportive as we continue to involve the different parties. We all have a common agenda which is sport where there is a lot of value addition,” Magogo said. “We must protect the brand of the UPL, it is a baby we must protect at all times.

“Fufa is in control of these Covid-19 funds and the objective is to compensate losses by making payments directly to the club accounts.

“We also have to ensure that football eventually resumes since you are aware that there are 22 unfinished matches that have to be completed before the new season resumes in October 2020.”

Fufa deputy CEO Decolas Kiiza talked about the urgency that is needed to see sports resume since they were suspended in March.

“There is need to return to the fields of play by yesterday rather than tomorrow,” Kiiza said.

“Fufa continues to engage government through the National Council of Sports and Ministry of Health on how football can best return, even without fans in respect of the Standard Operating Procedures.”

On his part, UPL CEO Bernard Bainamani revealed why the clubs did not receive the last quarter of the sponsorship money.

“The 2019/20 Premier League was unique in such a way that the coronavirus pandemic caused an abrupt end of the season,” Bainamani said.

“This brought a situation where the remaining batch of the sponsors’ money has not been paid and there is a fraction is being discussed.”

SC Villa’s executive Shawn Mubiru spoke about the importance of unity among the top-tier teams.

“This is a big challenge that we have to face as UPL. We must take a strong stand as one entity and bargain for the best,” Mubiru said.

Fufa and the Premier League (UPL) clubs will be meeting on a monthly basis to discuss issues of common interest.