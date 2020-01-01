'There is more to come from Wolves' Adama Traore' - Joe Cole

The former England international believes the 26-year old of Malian descent will continue to improve

Ex-Chelsea player Joe Cole has stated that there is "more to come" from Adama Traore after his sizzling performance in Wolves 2-1 Premier League defeat at home to runaway leaders Liverpool on Thursday.

The former Barcelona wideman was a constant threat down the right flank with Reds players particularly Andy Robertson having a tough time stopping him.

He provided the assist for Raul Jimenez’s equaliser which was the eighth goal both men have combined for in the top-flight this term.

“Robertson is probably the best full-back in the country and he has given him a torrid time tonight,” Cole said on BT Sport.

“But I still think there is more to come from him. You go to Premier League games and you watch players and not many of them get you off your fight.

"I was driving up here today thinking I am looking forward to watching this lad play."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also weighed in on Traore after the match calling him "unplayable".

"[Traore] is unplayable in moments, it’s unbelievable,”

“What a player – it’s not only him but he’s so good."

Traore has a hand in 14 goals (five goals, nine assists) in all competitions this season.

Wolves are seventh on the Premier League table with 34 points, six points adrift of the top four.