'There is bias' - Police FC's Mubiru claims after Express FC defeat

The tactician has urged the referees to up their game or else they will be forced to speak up against perceived injustices

Police FC head coach Abdallah Mubiru has claimed there is bias in how officials handle the Ugandan Premier League matches.

Mubiru made the allegations after Police were defeated 1-0 by Express FC at the Omondi Stadium on Tuesday. The loss means the Cops are yet to register a win in their last four matches and Mubiru feels officiating has contributed to their nosedive.

"First of all, the situation is not good for us as a team because of the way we are being treated," said Mubiru as per Sports Nation.

"We have been pressed so hard to an extent of fainting. You keep quiet and wait for justice and sometimes getting it is by chance.

"So, what I think and request is that the head of officiating at the federation should be fair in those terms to prevent us from using the words we don’t want to but we as people feel there is bias.

"One day we will be forced to come out and talk. If their intention is to have us talk and hold fines on us, then we will do. For instance our game against Express, I think we were not handled fairly."

In a separate interview, Mubiru told the club's website that Police must find a way to react going forward.

"It’s not the results we wanted as a team. Our weakness as it has shown recently is in defence," the Cranes coach said.

"We concede in every game which means for us to win, we have to outscore our opponent. That’s been our weakness. It’s something we have to work on.

"We shall reorganise ourselves, raise our heads high and move on."

On his part, Express head coach Wasswa Bbosa explained how they masterminded the win over Mubiru's side.

"We planned for the game," Bbosa said. "We have been following Police as the technical team and our plan worked out on the field of play.

"We pressed Police in their half and I believe the lads were determined to do exactly that, keeping the ball more than our opponents and this also helped us win.

"During this short break, we are going to rectify our mistakes in the first round so we can come back stronger in the second round because we dropped some points due to carelessness yet our target was 37 points.

"As I earlier told you my target is to win the trophy in three years but if it happens thanks to the almighty."

Police have now finished the first round of the league with 25 points and are fifth on the table, while Express FC are third with 32 points.