There are populists who oppose anything from Fufa - Magogo

The proposal to reduce the number of top-tier participants has caused uproar amid an intensified public debate

Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) President Moses Magogo has defended their proposal to reduce the number of Premier League clubs.

In a raft of proposals, Fufa hopes to reduce the number of top-tier teams from 16 to 12 from the year 2021 but their proposals have been opposed and backed up in equal measure.

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa and Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango are among the first footballing figures to oppose Fufa's proposed reforms.

Police FC's Abdalla Mubiru backed the federation and now Magogo has defended their move.

“Every time when you need to succeed, you definitely need to change, unless you are satisfied with the state in which you are,” Magogo told Fufa's official website.

“Albert Einstein once said that ‘Doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results is the definition of insanity’.

“We expected the discontent. Every time we introduce changes in Fufa, we have always experienced this and there are a number of reasons.”

The Caf Executive Member lashed out at those who are always opposing what the federation encourages for discussion.

“Humanity is resistant to change and everybody would want to remain in the state of comfort,” he added.

“Secondly, it’s also trendy these days to resist authority but what makes leadership count is being able to convince and navigate such waters for as long as what you are looking at is good and as Fufa, we have demonstrated that on many occasions.

“We are in a generation where people don’t want to read and research but rather listen. So, in the process, people don’t analyse things scientifically. At Fufa, we analyse, tabulate, look at statistics and data in a more critical manner.

“There are also populists and politicians who just oppose anything from Fufa. As an institution, we can’t just say what people want to hear. We have a mandate to manage the game and therefore must say and do what leads us to our objectives and those of our members.”

The official also revealed what exactly they want to achieve from the proposed reforms.

“Our objective is reforming competitions. We want to categorise football in three types that are distinct yet complement each other. The first is youth football,” Magogo concluded.

“The way football is approached at this level, its tactics and the strategy are totally different from the second type which is amateur football. The third type is professional football which is about money.”